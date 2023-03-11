Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
