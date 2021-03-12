 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News