Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.