Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
