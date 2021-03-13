 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

