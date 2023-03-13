The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunder…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …