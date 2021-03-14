Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.