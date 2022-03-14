Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 13-degree low is fo…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills a…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.