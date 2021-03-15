Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.