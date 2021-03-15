Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
