Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.