Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
