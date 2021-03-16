Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.