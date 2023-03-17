Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is for…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degre…