Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

