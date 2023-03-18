Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degr…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is for…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…