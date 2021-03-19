Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
