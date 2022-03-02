Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.