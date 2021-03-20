Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
