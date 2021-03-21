 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

