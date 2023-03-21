Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.