Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
