Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
