Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.