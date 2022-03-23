Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
