Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph.