Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.