Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.