Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
