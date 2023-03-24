Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.