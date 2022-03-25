Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Par…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of th…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It look…