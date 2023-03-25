Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.