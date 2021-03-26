 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

