Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
