Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Par…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of th…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesd…