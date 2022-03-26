 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

