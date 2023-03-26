Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees to…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…