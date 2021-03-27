Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.