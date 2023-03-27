Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.