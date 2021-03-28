Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.