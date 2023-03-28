Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
