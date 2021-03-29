Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
