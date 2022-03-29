Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.