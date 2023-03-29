Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…