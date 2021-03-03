Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.