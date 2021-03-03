Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

 Skip to main content
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

