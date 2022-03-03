Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted.…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hi…