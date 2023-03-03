The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Park Hills, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
