Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
