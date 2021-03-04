Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
