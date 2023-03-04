Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.