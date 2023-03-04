Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's …
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …