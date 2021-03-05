 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

