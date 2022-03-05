Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.