Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It sh…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking a…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Pa…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…