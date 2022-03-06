Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
The landmark UN climate report released today is being called an "atlas of human suffering." Here's what it predicts and the world's reaction so far.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.