Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.