Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

