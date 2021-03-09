Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.